Flying kiss row: BJP demands action against 'misogynist' Rahul Gandhi

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 09, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

BJP MP Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss after his address

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a tirade against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the debate over the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, BJP MP Smriti Irani accused him of blowing a flying kiss after his address. Calling Gandhi a "misogynist," BJP leaders wrote to Speaker Om Birla, urging action against the recently reinstated Congress MP.

Why does this story matter?

This was Gandhi's first parliamentary address since the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Modi surname case and reinstated his MP status on Monday. Leading the debate over the no-confidence motion, he attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to stop the ethnic violence in Manipur for over three months, which has killed over 180 people and displaced thousands.

Never seen before in Parliament: Irani

Speaking right after Gandhi in the debate, Irani raised an objection, saying, "The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving." She added, "It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country."

Should he be brought to task: Irani

He has no manners: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje also called Gandhi's alleged behavior "indecent" and said, "We have complained to the Speaker to take CCTV footage of it and take action against him." Another BJP MP, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, "He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there. He has no manners. It is very painful."

