INDIA alliance MPs meet Manipur governor, demand to restore peace

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 30, 2023 | 01:27 pm 3 min read

INDIA alliance MPs have met Manipur governor and demanded to restore peace in the state

The MPs from the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Sunday met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and urged her to restore peace in the violence-hit state. They also submitted a memorandum related to the situation in Manipur to her. The opposition delegation is on a two-day visit to the state, where it met violence victims in both Kuki and Meiti areas.

The development comes amid growing political tension over Manipur, which has disrupted the Parliament Monsoon session, too. The opposition also moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha over the violence. The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of evading discussion on Manipur and failing to subdue the ongoing ethnic violence for almost three months.

According to India Today, the 21-MP delegation of the opposition bloc INDIA met Uikey at Raj Bhawan, Imphal, on Sunday and submitted a joint memorandum to her based on the things that they have observed. The delegation reportedly presented their views and experiences of their ground assessment before the Manipur governor and demanded that peace be restored at the earliest in the state.

MPs urged Centre to accept no-confidence motion without delay

Following their meeting with the governor, the INDIA bloc MPs also urged the Centre to accept the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha and discuss the Manipur issue. Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition would put pressure on the central government and present the issues raised by the people as soon as they get the opportunity.

Visited relief camps, met victims, civil society members

On Saturday, the INDIA delegation visited the riot-struck Churachandpur town in Manipur and met Kuki leaders and members of the civil society. The team led by Chowdhury also visited the relief camps in Churachandpur, Imphal, and Moirang and met the victims of violence. "Everyone wants peace and everyone wants to build their lives," said Congress's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an umbrella group of tribals in Manipur, on Saturday wrote to the INDIA seeking support for their demand for a separate administration and implementation of the president's rule in Manipur. Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for peace in Manipur, saying the violence in the state was "painful." "We are all hurt by them. The whole society, states, and the entire country should tread the path of peace. We should all make efforts for the restoration of peace," he said. Manipur's ethnic violence since May 3 claimed over 160 lives so far.

