N Biren Singh to continue as Manipur chief minister: Reports

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 21, 2023 | 11:43 am 3 min read

Despite several murmurs about calls for Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's removal, sources in the know claimed on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will remain in office. After a shocking video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state went viral, several people, including opposition leaders, came out demanding the removal of Singh as the CM of Manipur.

Why does this story matter?

For over two months, violence has engulfed Manipur after clashes broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis on May 3 over the former's Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands. This week, a video from Manipur showing a mob groping and parading two women naked surfaced, sparking nationwide outrage. The incident reportedly occurred on May 4 in the state's Kangpokpi district, 35km from Imphal.

Priority is ensuring law and order in Manipur: Sources

Speaking to the news outlet NDTV, sources in the government claimed that there was "no discussion on changing the chief minister, rather the priority is to ensure that law and order remain in control." "The situation in Manipur is under control. The Home Minister (Amit Shah) spoke to Kuki groups this morning and assured them of speedy action," the sources added.

Singh almost quit as CM last month

Singh, who has been under fire over his handling of violence in Manipur, almost quit in June but changed his mind under public pressure. He reversed his decision after locals tore his resignation letter and objected to his intention to resign as CM. The BJP later announced that Singh had opted not to resign in order to respect people's and civil society organizations' feelings.

Manipur issue triggers ruckus in Parliament

Meanwhile, the first sitting of the monsoon session of Parliament witnessed a ruckus on Thursday after opposition parties demanded discussions on Manipur issues with the BJP-led government at the Centre. Amid the uproar, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day, with proceedings set to resume on Friday at 11:00am.

What happened with daughters of Manipur can't be forgiven: Modi

Ahead of Thursday's Parliament monsoon session, PM Narendra Modi broke his silence on the Manipur issue after the viral clip of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. "My heart is full of pain and anger...I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared," he said. "What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he added.

SC asks central, Manipur government to take action

The Supreme Court (SC) also took suo moto cognizance of the issue on Thursday and directed the central government and the Manipur state government to take action immediately. Furthermore, the country's top court stated that it will act if the ground situation in the northeastern state does not improve. It scheduled the next hearing in the case for next Friday.

Know about Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence

Over 150 people have died in Manipur's violence following a May 3 protest against the Meitei community's demands for ST status. Meiteis (53% of the state population) claim they face difficulties amid large-scale Myanmarese and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants and restrictions on settling in Manipur's hilly regions. Nagas and Kukis—who make up 40% of the population—on the other hand, are concerned about their prospects.

