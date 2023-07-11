Politics

Maharashtra: BJP leader calls Uddhav Thackeray 'chief of hijras'

Maharashtra: BJP leader calls Uddhav Thackeray 'chief of hijras'

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 11, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane called former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray the chief of hijras

The political battle in Maharashtra intensified further on Tuesday as Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane called former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray the "chief of hijras (eunuchs)." Rane called Thackeray a "disgrace to manhood" by accusing him of insulting his late father, Bal Thackeray, and threatened to tear his clothes if he didn't stop criticizing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Why does this story matter?

The war of words erupted after a rebellion within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which saw a faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar join forces with the ruling alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) last week. Thackeray, whom the current coalition unseated, called Fadnavis a "disgrace" for Nagpur, his hometown, for allying with the NCP despite promising against it.

Leveling personal allegations at such low level: Nitin Gadkari

Rane's father and Union minister, Narayan Rane, also attacked Thackeray regarding his comments on Fadnavis, saying that his "mental state isn't normal." Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who also hails from Nagpur, criticized Thackeray, saying, "Leveling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra." Meanwhile, BJP leaders said they will hold a demonstration in the city against Thackeray.

Why so upset about my statement, asks Thackeray

In reaction to the barbs against him, Thackeray remained firm on his statement, saying, "Did I use any foul language? Look at what they have spoken against me when I had undergone surgery." He played a purported old audio clip of the BJP's Fadnavis, where the latter can be heard saying that he would never join hands with the NCP.

People angry with what happened in Maharashtra: Thackeray

On his comments that Fadnavis is a disgrace to Nagpur, he said, "I am happy that the allegations leveled against us are the same against those who are now a part of the government." Thackeray added, "There was palpable anger among people about what has happened in the state. I will continue to tour Maharashtra as the government hasn't been focusing on people's problems."

Share this timeline