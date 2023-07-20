Parliament monsoon session: Ruckus over Manipur issues forces day-1 adjournmentPolitics
Parliament monsoon session: Ruckus over Manipur issues forces day-1 adjournment
July 20, 2023 | 03:02 pm 1 min read
Amid ruckus over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day, with proceedings scheduled to resume at 11:00am on Friday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi said that the government had already made it clear it is open to discussion on the Manipur violence in both Houses.