Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 20, 2023 | 03:02 pm 1 min read

Amid ruckus over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day, with proceedings scheduled to resume at 11:00am on Friday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi said that the government had already made it clear it is open to discussion on the Manipur violence in both Houses.

