'Manipur needs urgent attention': Ex-Army chief on retired officer's tweet

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 17, 2023 | 01:47 pm 2 min read

Ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3

Former Chief of Army Staff General (Retired) Ved Prakash Malik has sought "urgent attention" to the situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence broke out on May 3. In a tweet on Friday, the former Indian Army chief said the law and order situation in Manipur needed the highest level of attention. He tagged PM Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Manipur is stateless: Retired Army officer

Malik referred to another tweet by Lieutenant General (Retired) L Nishikanta Singh, a resident of Imphal. In his tweet on Thursday, Singh said that Manipur was "stateless." "Life and property can be destroyed anytime by anyone just like in Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Syria, etc. It appears Manipur has been left to stew in its own juice. Is anyone listening?" Singh added.

Extraordinary sad call: Malik

Violent clashes continue in Manipur

On Thursday, Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's house in Imphal was vandalized and set ablaze. However, his family was not present at the time of the incident. On Friday, a riotous mob clashed with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) after it torched a warehouse. The tensions between ethnic communities are rising even as the Centre has formed a peace committee to resolve the issues.

