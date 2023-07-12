Bengal panchayat elections: TMC sweeps, BJP finishes distant 2nd

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 12, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

TMC has swept West Bengal panchayat polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a clean sweep in the West Bengal panchayat elections, winning a majority of positions. So far, the party has won 2,552 of 3,317 gram panchayats, 232 panchayat samitis, and 12 of the 20 zilla parishads, while some results are awaited. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with 212 gram panchayats, 7 panchayat samitis, and no zilla parishads.

Why does this story matter?

The panchayat elections are regarded as a popularity test for the TMC ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the TMC leadership, capturing Bengal's rural heartland is "crucial" if they hope to secure maximum parliamentary seats and have a significant impact on national politics next year. Notably, the counting of ballots began on Tuesday morning, with over 74,000 seats up for grabs.

CM Mamata Banerjee expresses gratitude to voters

Following the TMC's election triumph, the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her thanks to the people of the state. "I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state," she said.

TMC ahead in gram panchayat, panchayat samiti results

According to ABP News, the TMC has gained 30,391 gram panchayat seats and is now leading in 1,767. The BJP has won 8,239 gram panchayat seats and leads in 447. The Congress, on the other hand, won 2,158 seats and now leads in 151. Similarly, the TMC is dominating in panchayat samiti results, with 2,612 party members winning and 627 candidates leading.

Know about zila parishad results

Furthermore, the TMC has won 570 of the 928 zilla parishad seats and now leads in 194. The BJP has won 18 seats, and its candidates are leading in seven others. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) has won two seats and is leading in two. The Congress has won five seats and leads in another seven. The outcome of 122 seats remains unknown.

Panchayat polls marred by violence, repolling held in 696 booths

The dates for panchayat polls were set on June 8, and the polling was held on July 8 amid violence. Since then, the overall number of deaths as a result of violent incidents has reached almost 40. Some places reported incidents ranging from burning ballot boxes to booth capturing, and destroying voting papers at polling booths. Following that, on Monday, 696 booths were re-polled.

