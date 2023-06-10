India

Bengal: Violence erupts as Congress worker killed before panchayat polls

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2023, 11:37 pm 2 min read

Violence has erupted in West Bengal amid nomination process for panchayat polls

The second day of filing nominations for the July 8 panchayat election in West Bengal was marred by violence following clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress workers in Murshidabad. A mob allegedly blockaded the Block Development Officer (BDO) office, preventing many candidates from filing their nominations. This comes a day after 45-year-old Congress worker Fulchand Sheikh was allegedly killed over political rivalry.

West Bengal's three-tier panchayat elections scheduled on July 8 are being viewed as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Thursday, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha said that village council elections would be held on a single day, with the nomination deadline set for June 15. The votes will be counted on July 11.

Clashes erupt in Mushirdabad areas after Congress worker's murder

Clashes were reported in Mushirdabad on Friday, soon after Sheikh's death. Domkal town also turned into a battlefield after TMC supporters allegedly gheraoed the BDO office. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) workers also alleged that TMC workers attacked them. Later on, two groups pelted stones at each other, and a number of vehicles were also damaged during the violence.

TMC leader among 2 persons arrested in case: Report

Amid the tensions, the police reportedly arrested a local TMC leader in Domkal, Bashir Mollah, in the case and recovered a firearm from him. However, the party denied its role in the murder. Cops said investigations into the case were on, and two people were being interrogated in this connection. The Congress worker was shot on Friday and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Congress blames TMC for using muscle power, TMC denies

Reacting to the Congress worker's murder, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "This is a clear indication that the TMC is trying to win the panchayat polls by using muscle power." However, the TMC claimed that personal rivalry was behind the killing, and the Congress was trying to add political color to it.

West Bengal panchayat polls always marred with violence, malpractices

Panchayat polls have always been marred by widespread violence and malpractices in West Bengal. In 2013, the ruling TMC, which had been in power for two years at that time, won over 85% of the seats, with the opposition alleging malpractices. In the 2018 rural polls, the TMC won 90% of the panchayat seats in the state and all 22 zilla parishads.

