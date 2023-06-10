India

Wrestlers coerced to compromise, minor backtracked under pressure: Sakshee Malikkh

Wrestlers coerced to compromise, minor backtracked under pressure: Sakshee Malikkh

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2023, 10:14 pm 2 min read

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has pressured minor wrestler to change statement, say protesting wrestlers

Sakshee Malikkh, one of the top wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said on Saturday that the "minor" complainant changed her statement against him allegedly under pressure. In an interview, Malikkh alleged Singh threatened the complainants to withdraw cases against him. She claimed the minor's father was under depression because of the pressure put on him.

Why does this story matter?

One of two FIRs lodged against Singh charged him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which could now be dropped after the said wrestler reportedly said she wasn't underage when Singh allegedly harassed her. The other FIR included around 10 instances of Singh allegedly molesting and touching adult wrestlers inappropriately at various national and international events between 2012 and 2022.

'Huge pressure on us to compromise': Sakhsee Malikkh

Speaking to NDTV, Malikkh said, "There's huge pressure on us to compromise." She demanded Singh's immediate arrest so that the investigation could be conducted impartially, alleging that he had his men call and intimidate the complainants. Malikkh and another top wrestler, Bajrang Punia, said the minor's father was depressed as a result of the immense pressure placed on him to withdraw the complaint.

Punia alleged entire institution conspiring to protect WFI chief

Punia further alleged the entire institution was conspiring to protect the WFI chief. He cited an occasion on Friday in which the police escorted a women wrestler to the headquarters of WFI despite Singh's presence. "The woman asked if Singh was at the office, the police lied and said he wasn't. She got scared when she got to know he was there," Punia said.

'Minor' wrestler backtracks on age claim

The "minor" wrestler has reportedly given a new statement in court claiming she was not a minor at the time of the alleged harassment. Her father, too, confirmed the development saying she modified the age-related part in her statement. However, her sexual harassment accusations remained. Singh had previously refuted all allegations of sexual harassment, even going so far as to issue a defiant statement.

Wrestlers held 'Mahapanchayat' to decide plan after June 15 ultimatum

On Saturday, wrestlers held a Mahapanchayat to decide future plans after June 15, the deadline for the investigation given by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. "We haven't backed down from our demand for his arrest," said Punia, adding that they don't trust the police investigation.

Share this timeline