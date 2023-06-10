India

35 fighter jets, aircraft carriers, submarines: Indian Navy's mega drill

The Indian Navy recently carried out a mega exercise in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its combat prowess with two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines, and over 35 fighter planes. According to PTI, the aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and the newly inducted INS Vikrant—were centerpieces of the operation. Meanwhile, Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal informed about the exercise on Twitter.

First mega drill after INS Vikrant's induction

In a tweet, Madhwal said, "The seamless operational integration of the two aircraft carriers...as well as fleet ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power and India's role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and beyond." Following INS Vikrant's induction in September, this was the first mega fleet involving the two aircraft carriers.

Exercise involved MiG-29K aircraft, MH60R helicopter

In another tweet, Madhwal shared a video of the mega naval fleet and said it demonstrated the "Indian Navy's formidable capability in ensuring sustained air operations across the vast maritime expanse and underscoring our commitment to safeguarding India's national interests." The exercise, which was a twin-carrier CBG (carrier battle group), included aircraft like MiG-29K and helicopters such as MH60R.

Drill conducted amid China's rising presence in Indian Ocean

Officials told PTI that almost all air assets were operated from the two aircraft carriers, which worked as mobile bases. "In addition, they (carriers) provide our friends with an assurance...the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our 'collective' security needs in the region," Madhwal stated. The drill was conducted at a time when China was increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean.

