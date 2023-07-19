'Jeetega Bharat': Opposition finalizes tagline after alliance name

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 19, 2023 | 10:54 am 2 min read

The second joint opposition meeting was held in Bengaluru

After announcing the alliance name "INDIA," the opposition parties have finalized "Jeetega Bharat" (India will win) as their coalition's tagline. According to reports, the decision on the tagline was taken on Tuesday night after detailed discussions. Maharashtra's former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray reportedly suggested that the combine have a Hindi tagline.

Why does this story matter?

Around 26 national and regional opposition parties held a two-day meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the strategy to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They finalized INDIA—short for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—as their coalition name. Their previous meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23.

Tagline would be replicated in regional languages: Report

PTI reported that several opposition parties felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the tagline. The tagline would be translated into several regional languages, sources told the news agency. On Tuesday, the opposition stated that the 2024 elections will be a "fight between INDIA and Modi...an INDIA vs NDA contest," which could become its campaign ringtone.

NDA holds meeting as show of strength

In a display of unity, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also held its meeting under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Taking a swipe at the opposition joint front, Modi said, "NDA means N=New India, D=Development, A=Aspiration." "NDA is not the symbol of coalition and compulsion but the symbol of coalition and contribution," he added.

Modi's full statement

One India, united India: NDA's resolution

Reportedly, 39 coalition parties attended the meeting, which also marked the celebration of 25 successful years of the NDA. During the meeting, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde proposed a resolution, stating that the NDA is a leading representative of "One India. United India." The resolution also pushed for the third consecutive term under Modi's leadership.

