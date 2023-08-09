'You are not India': Smriti Irani attacks opposition bloc

Politics

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 09, 2023 | 02:06 pm 1 min read

Smriti Irani attacked the opposition bloc INDIA

The Lok Sabha witnessed a fiery exchange of words between Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leaders after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had "killed Mother India" in Manipur. Amid chants of "India" from the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Irani hit back, saying, "You're not India, for India is not corrupt."

Gandhi insulted 'Bharat Mata' by talking about her murder: Irani

Following the opposition's allegation that Manipur has allegedly been divided by the Centre on religious lines, Irani said Manipur was not divided. She accused Gandhi of "insulting Bharat Mata" by talking about her murder. She also cited horrific stories of violence against Kashmiri Pandit women and said that the opposition doesn't want their plight to be exposed.

