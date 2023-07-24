AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for remaining session

July 24, 2023

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament while the opposition was protesting in the House over the Manipur issue. Both Houses were adjourned till 2:00 pm following ruckus by opposition members demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and a statement on Manipur violence.

Why does this story matter?

Witnessing ethnic clashes for nearly three months, the situation in Manipur received the center stage after a video of women facing sexual abuse went viral last week. The opposition accused the ruling BJP of deliberately dodging discussion on the Manipur issue to hide its incompetence. The stalemate between the government and opposition has created a roadblock for parliamentary proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session.

