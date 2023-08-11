Monsoon Session ends today, logjam over Manipur continues

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 11, 2023 | 10:24 am 3 min read

Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to end on Friday after multiple disruptions and an unsuccessful no-confidence motion

Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to end on Friday after multiple disruptions and an unsuccessful no-confidence motion brought by the opposition to corner the government regarding Manipur, which has been witnessing a civil war-like situation for 100 days. The Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs at 10:30 am to discuss the suspension of party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Why does this story matter?

Since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition alliance has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who remained elusive in Parliament until Thursday—address the Manipur issue. Despite the numbers being stacked against them, the opposition brought a no-confidence motion, which was defeated on Thursday. Meanwhile, several bills were passed in both Houses as the opposition staged walkouts.

Stand-off over Rule 267 versus Rule 176 continues

The stalemate over Manipur continues in the Rajya Sabha as the opposition is steadfast in its demand for a longer discussion on the issue under Rule 267. In contrast, the Centre has agreed only to a brief discussion under Rule 176, which disallows any motion or voting. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked both sides to resolve the impasse to facilitate discussion.

Bill to replace CJI by Union minister to appoint CEC

Meanwhile, the Centre tabled the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The bill is not a part of the 31 bills listed for passage in this session. It seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India from the panel that selects the Chief Election Commissioner by a Union minister nominated by the PM.

Opposition walked out during PM Modi's speech

The opposition walked out one-and-a-half hours into PM Modi's speech, saying that he didn't mention Manipur despite the discussion being centered on it. Reacting to the walkout, PM Modi said that the opposition doesn't believe in dialogue. He accused the Congress of meting out injustice to the people of the northeast for decades and assured them that peace would be restored in Manipur.

Didn't intend to insult PM: Chowdhury

After the no-confidence motion was defeated, the House adopted a motion moved by Union minister Pralhad Joshi to suspend Chowdhury for "repeated misconduct" during PM Modi's address. Chowdhury, the Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha, defended his remarks calling PM Modi "nirav" by saying that it "means to be silent." The meeting to discuss his suspension was called by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

