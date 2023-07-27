Gehlot claims his speech dropped from Modi event, PMO responds

Politics

Gehlot claims his speech dropped from Modi event, PMO responds

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 27, 2023 | 12:37 pm 3 min read

PMO, Gehlot involved in Twitter spat over Rajasthan CM's 'my speech removed' claim

After Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of removing his pre-scheduled three-minute speech from the Sikar program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM's office responded. It clarified that the grand old party leader was invited and a slot was allotted for his speech, adding that his "presence will be deeply valued."

Know about Gehlot's allegation ahead of PM's Rajasthan visit

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said that he could only welcome PM Modi on Twitter since the PMO had canceled his speech at an event. "Today you (Modi) are visiting Rajasthan. Your office...has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," he tweeted.

You can check out Ghelot's Twitter post here

PMO responds to Gehlot's allegation

Responding to Gehlot's claims, the PMO wrote on Twitter, "Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued." "During PM Narendra Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited, and you have also graced those programs with your presence," it said. "You are most welcome to join today's program," it added.

Twitter post by PMO

Gelhot responds to PMO again

However, in another post, Gelhot responded again, saying that the PMO took cognizance of his tweet but had not been made aware of the facts. "My address was kept in the proposed minute-to-minute program sent from the Ministry of Health, Government of India. Last night I was again informed that I would not be addressing," he further claimed.

Gelhot's Twitter post

Details on PM Modi's Sikar visit

Modi is scheduled to visit the election-bound state's Sikar, where he will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country on Thursday. According to the news outlet India TV, PMKSKs are being developed to deliver an easy solution for all the needs of farmers. PM Modi will also launch a new urea variety coated with sulfur called "Urea Gold."

Further details on PM Modi's schedule during Sikar visit

During his visit, the PM will also launch the onboarding of Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Other than inaugurating medical colleges at Dholpur, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Sri Ganganagar, and Sikar, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for seven more medical colleges at Bundi, Baran, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, and Jaisalmer.

Share this timeline