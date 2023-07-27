Gehlot claims his speech dropped from Modi event, PMO responds
After Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of removing his pre-scheduled three-minute speech from the Sikar program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM's office responded. It clarified that the grand old party leader was invited and a slot was allotted for his speech, adding that his "presence will be deeply valued."
Earlier in the day, Gehlot said that he could only welcome PM Modi on Twitter since the PMO had canceled his speech at an event. "Today you (Modi) are visiting Rajasthan. Your office...has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," he tweeted.
PMO responds to Gehlot's allegation
Responding to Gehlot's claims, the PMO wrote on Twitter, "Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued." "During PM Narendra Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited, and you have also graced those programs with your presence," it said. "You are most welcome to join today's program," it added.
However, in another post, Gelhot responded again, saying that the PMO took cognizance of his tweet but had not been made aware of the facts. "My address was kept in the proposed minute-to-minute program sent from the Ministry of Health, Government of India. Last night I was again informed that I would not be addressing," he further claimed.
Modi is scheduled to visit the election-bound state's Sikar, where he will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country on Thursday. According to the news outlet India TV, PMKSKs are being developed to deliver an easy solution for all the needs of farmers. PM Modi will also launch a new urea variety coated with sulfur called "Urea Gold."
During his visit, the PM will also launch the onboarding of Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs) on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Other than inaugurating medical colleges at Dholpur, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Sri Ganganagar, and Sikar, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for seven more medical colleges at Bundi, Baran, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, and Jaisalmer.Share this timeline