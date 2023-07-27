Manipur: Opposition wears all-black to Parliament in protest

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 27, 2023 | 01:31 pm 3 min read

The MPs of the opposition bloc wore black clothes to Parliament to step up their demand for a statement from PM Modi on Manipur

The MPs of the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), wore black clothes to Parliament on Thursday to step up their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue. The opposition leaders are also protesting against the Treasury Bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and for not facilitating a discussion on their no-confidence motion.

Why does this story matter?

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday despite not having the required numbers amid an impasse in Parliament's Monsoon Session over the Manipur issue. The opposition has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the Centre and Manipur, of avoiding discussion on Manipur and failing to stop violence in the state for nearly three months.

Black hearts: Piyush Goyal attacks opposition wearing black clothes

Opposition MPs give adjournment notices

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Tiruchi Siva, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha, and Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Syed Nasser Hussain gave notices for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to discuss the Manipur situation. Moreover, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

My self-respect challenged: Kharge on mic controversy

On Wednesday, a new controversy erupted in the Rajya Sabha after the opposition alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's microphone was switched off while he was addressing the House. Kharge said, "It was a breach of my privilege... My self-respect has been challenged. If the House is run on the instructions of the government, then I will understand that it is not a democracy."

Debate within 10 days of acceptance of no-confidence motion

The debate on the no-confidence motion is likely to start next week. The rules of the Lok Sabha state that the Speaker has to allot a date for the debate within 10 days of accepting the motion. Tewari cited rules saying that once the Speaker accepts a no-confidence motion, all other business is suspended and the discussion is initiated immediately.

Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill to be tabled today

In the meantime, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The bill seeks to address issues concerning unauthorized recording and exhibition of films. Separately, the Janata Dal (United) issued a whip asking its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from Thursday-August 11 and to vote against the Centre's bill to control Delhi's services.

Bill granting Hattis ST status, Forest Conservation Bill cleared

Amid disruption in both the Houses, the government succeeded in passing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha after a discussion lasting 30 minutes on Wednesday. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 was also passed in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote after the opposition's walkout. It granted the Hatti community Scheduled Tribe status in Himachal Pradesh.

