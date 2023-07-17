Uncle vs nephew: LJP factions reluctant on BJP's merger attempt

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 17, 2023 | 01:15 pm 2 min read

The LJP camps are reluctant on the BJP's call for merger

In a bid to prevent the division of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on both factions of Bihar's erstwhile Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to merge. However, the LJP camps led by late party founder Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan and brother Pashupati Kumar Paras are reportedly reluctant to put their differences aside.

Why does this story matter?

The undivided LJP quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the Bihar Assembly elections in 2020. After Ram Vilas's death in October 2020, the party split in June 2021 as Pashupati staged a coup and got a berth in the Union cabinet. To woo Chirag's camp, the BJP has reportedly promised to appoint him as a Union minister.

Not possible: Pashupati on merger

BJP leader and Union minister Nityanand Rai recently held separate meetings with Chirag and Pashupati, urging them to join hands. Chirag agreed to join the NDA on the condition that his faction gets the six Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha seat held by the undivided LJP. The latter, however, turned down the request, saying, "It is not possible."

Neither welcome, nor oppose Chirag's entry to NDA: Pashupati

Reportedly, Chirag has been invited to the NDA's meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. When asked about the same to Pashupati, he said, "Chirag...is not a partner of NDA...He has been isolated since the assembly elections of 2020." He added, "What will happen depends on the outcome of...meeting." Notably, Ram Vilas was a Dalit leader, and the party holds significant command over the community's votes.

Pashupati won Hajipur seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pashupati and Chirag's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are currently fighting over the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, Ram Vilas's stronghold. In 2019, Pashupati won the Hajipur seat as an LJP candidate, while Chirag won the Jamui seat. Following the party's split, five of six LJP MPs sided with Pashupati .

Your father asked you to contest from Jamui: Pashupati

While both are trying to claim Ram Vilas's legacy, Pashupati said while referring to his nephew, "Why is it that when your father was alive, you were asked to contest from Jamui and not from Hajipur." Accusing Chirag of sympathizing with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he said, "Have you ever seen Chirag Paswan opposing Lalu ji, opposing Tejashwi Yadav?"

