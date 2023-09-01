Commercial LPG prices slashed by Rs. 158: Check rates

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 01, 2023 | 02:25 pm 2 min read

Commercial gas cylinder prices down by Rs. 158

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday reportedly decided to slash the price of 19kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. As per the news agency ANI, the cost of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs. 158. Notably, this development comes just a few days after the Centre reduced the prices of domestic LPG gas cylinders by Rs. 200.

Price details of commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai

According to Business Today, the new rates will be effective from Friday onwards, and the retail sales price in Delhi for a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs. 1,522.50. While commercial LPG cylinders in Mumbai and Chennai used to retail for Rs. 1,640.50 and Rs. 1,852.50, they will now be available for Rs. 1,482 and Rs. 1,695, respectively.

Recent changes in commercial LPG cylinder rates

The OMCs last reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs. 99.75 in August after increasing them by Rs. 7 each in July, India Today reported. Before this, there were also consecutive reductions in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year in May and June as well. May witnessed a decrease of Rs. 172 per cylinder, while June saw a decrease of Rs. 83.

Centre's decision to reduce domestic LPG prices

Earlier this week, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur announced the Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs. 200 per cylinder for all domestic consumers. "This is a gift from PM Narendra Modi to the women of the country during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam," Thakur said on Tuesday while announcing the decision.

Government approved 75 lakh new gas connections

In addition, the Union Cabinet also approved 75 lakh new gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Significantly, the move came at a time when the BJP-led Centre has been allegedly reviewing the previous subsidy that was being provided for cooking gas.

