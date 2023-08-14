Supreme Court flags social media post falsely quoting CJI Chandrachud

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 14, 2023

Supreme Court has flagged fake social media quoting CJI

The Supreme Court on Monday raised concerns about a viral social media post that wrongly attributed a quote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. The post, which featured a fake quote along with a picture of the CJI, reportedly urged citizens to protest against the ruling government. The Supreme Court labeled the post—captioned "Indian democracy Supreme Court Zindabad"—as "fake and mischievous."

Why does this story matter?

This comes at a time the apex court is hearing the arguments in several sensitive cases, including petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. The article granted the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state "special status," but it was revoked by the Centre in August 2019. CJI Chandrachud faced online trolling in March, too, after which opposition leaders wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking action.

Post terms Modi government 'dictatorial'

Per Hindustan Times, the online post misquoting Chandrachud stated, "We are trying our best to save the Constitution of India, the democracy of India. But your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government for their rights." It also termed the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "dictatorial."

Fake post circulated on social media

Allegedly referring to the Modi government, the post further misquoted the CJI as saying, "This dictatorial government will scare people, and threaten, but you don't have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you (sic)."

'Post is fake, ill-intended, mischievous': PRO of Supreme Court

In response to the fake post, the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the SC﻿ released a statement saying, "The post is fake, ill-intended, and mischievous. "No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India, nor has he authorized any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities," it added.

Supreme Court's full statement shared on Twitter

