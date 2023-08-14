Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Plea in SC seeking 'Gyanvapi Mosque-like survey'

India

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Plea in SC seeking 'Gyanvapi Mosque-like survey'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 14, 2023 | 06:24 pm 3 min read

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Shahi Idgah mosque

In a major development in the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, the Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust has reportedly moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a Gyanvapi Mosque complex-like scientific survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The petitioners claimed that such a survey would provide empirical data, prove their claims, and offer a reliable basis for any further decisions or conclusions.

Why does this story matter?

The Krishna Janmabhoomi issue gained significance last year amid the Gyanvapi row. In January, the trust approached Mathura's civil court, requesting protection of its interests and rights. In July, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the trust's plea, seeking directions to the Mathura civil judge for a scientific survey before deciding on the objections of the mosque's management committee and UP's Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Here's what trust demanded in SC plea

The trust's plea pushed in the apex court stated, "To ensure the credibility of the claim regarding the disputed land, it is imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey." "This survey will offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions," News18 further quoted the petition as saying.

More on trust's plea over Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

Furthermore, the plea also stated that in order to fully understand the religious history of the disputed site, a comprehensive probe is required. "To fully comprehend the religious history and the significance of the site in a religious context concerning the land in dispute, a comprehensive investigation and study of its past are essential through proper scientific survey," it asserted.

Allegations against Shahi Masjid Eidgah Management Committee

According to the news outlet ETV Bharat, the plea also alleged that the Shahi Masjid Eidgah Management Committee hasn't only caused extensive damage to the said site in the past, but it still continues to do so. On the other hand, it also claimed that the actions of the mosque's management committee have resulted in the continued degradation of the area in dispute.

Previous SC plea in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

It is worth noting that members of the minority community in the case had also previously approached the SC, challenging orders of the Allahabad HC that directed the clubbing of all matters linked to the Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. At the time, the Muslim side claimed the high court's order was "bad" in terms of the spirit of the law, News18 reported.

Share this timeline