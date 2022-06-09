India

Prophet row: FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi

Prophet row: FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 09, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

Fresh FIRs were filed by IFSO unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police for

Delhi Police have filed new FIRs against BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal, among others, for allegedly propagating hate messages in the midst of the controversy over statements made regarding the Prophet Muhammad. Senior journalist Saba Naqvi is also among those booked by the police in two FIRs, one against Sharma and another against others for making "controversial" statements continuously.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes just a few days after the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma in response to considerable criticism on social media, particularly from Arab countries.

There were hashtags trending and demands to boycott Indian goods also.

Several complaints were filed against Sharma as a result of her statements in Maharashtra and Telangana.

On Sunday, she apologized, stating she never meant to offend anyone's religious beliefs.

Cases Cases filed against people for inciting various groups

While the first FIR was filed against Nupur Sharma, the second mentioned Naveen Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, and Anil Kumar Meena. These FIRs were filed by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police for "inciting various groups" and creating a harmful situation for public order.

Investigation Delhi Police's IFSO unit investigating social media sites for misinformation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said the case involves people from various religious groups. He stated that the agency will investigate the actions of social media sites in spreading misleading information. It will also examine the aim of various posts in cyberspace and assess the implications in real space to ensure that the country's social fabric is not jeopardized, according to Malhotra.

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.

Reaction Sharma's remarks received global attention

Reports of Indians, who represent a large percentage of the workforce in the Gulf countries being laid off by their Arab bosses began to surface on the internet, along with reports of many Gulf superstores removing Indian products. The hashtag 'Boycott India' started trending on Twitter. In fact, the Grand Mufti of Oman as well as popular Twitter accounts, have called for a boycott.

Details BJP's clarification over Sharma's controversial remarks

"During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The BJP respects all religions," BJP had stated. "India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion...and to honor and respect every religion," it said adding that they are committed to making India a great country as it celebrates the 75th year of independence..