Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed planning terror attacks on August 15: Report

India

Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed planning terror attacks on August 15: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 14, 2023 | 04:55 pm 2 min read

Pakistani outfits planning terror strikes on August 15: Reports

Pakistani terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are allegedly planning to target public places and security establishments on India's 77th Independence Day, India Today reported citing sources. According to the news outlet, sources in the know have also claimed that intelligence inputs shared with security agencies revealed that Delhi is one of the "prime" targets for these terror outfits.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting that this development comes just a day before the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, which is set to witness a massive turn-up amid zero COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in three years. Security measures in Delhi have also been bolstered in the backdrop of the recent communal riots in neighboring Haryana and ethnic violence in Manipur.

Delhi on high alert amid terror attack reports

Security forces in Delhi are on a high alert after receiving numerous intelligence inputs about alleged terror strike plans in the national capital during Tuesday's Independence Day festivities, reported India Today. Other than foreign organizations, intelligence agencies also reportedly received tip-offs over the possibility of security disruptions caused by certain terror groups within the nation.

Terror groups' alleged plans for Delhi

In February, intelligence agencies reportedly received inputs regarding plans by Pakistan-based terrorist outfits to target sensitive public places in and around the national capital. Moreover, a Pakistan-based operative in May allegedly asked his associates to conduct a reconnaissance of some locations in Delhi, including major roads, railway stations, Delhi Police offices, and the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Meanwhile, over 10,000 police personnel, nearly 1,000 facial recognition cameras, and anti-drone systems have been deployed at Delhi's Red Fort as security measures ahead of Tuesday's Independence Day celebrations. While video analytic/facial recognition systems have been installed to monitor VVIP movements, air defense guns, snipers, sharpshooters, and elite SWAT commandos have also been deployed at certain locations of the Red Fort.

Hotels, parking lots being checked in Delhi

Ahead of the much-anticipated Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, police personnel are also conducting security checks at hotels, guest houses, and parking lots near ITO, Rajghat, and the Red Fort. Furthermore, the identities of servants and tenants are being verified. As per Economic Times, inspections are also underway at Delhi's borders, while meetings are being conducted with market and resident welfare associations as well.

Share this timeline