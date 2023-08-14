Tamil Nadu: Man ends life after NEET aspirant son's suicide

August 14, 2023

Jagadeeswaran died by suicide allegedly after failing to crack NEET twice; a day later, his father hanged himself

A double suicide incident reported in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has jolted the country. S Jagadeeswaran (19) allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after failing to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) twice. On Sunday, his father, P Selvasekar (48), reportedly hanged himself at his residence. The police said he might have been unable to cope with the grief of his son's death.

Separated from wife years ago, lived with son

Reportedly, Selvasekar was a resident of Chromepet in Chennai and ran a photo studio in the locality. He had separated from his wife a few years ago and lived with his son. Jagadeeswaran passed Class 12 from a CBSE school in 2022 with 427 marks, NDTV reported. Dejected after failing NEET twice, he reportedly hanged himself when he was alone in the house.

Father died by suicide after son's last rites

On Saturday, Selvasekar tried calling his son on his phone. When Jagadeeswaran didn't answer his calls, he sent his domestic worker to check on the teen, who saw him hanging. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. After carrying out the last rites of his son, Selvasekar also died by suicide, The Free Press Journal reported.

Last deaths on altar of NEET: CM Stalin

Talking about the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagadeeswaran and his father Selvasekar. Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET." He added, "The NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal initiative in this direction."

TN Assembly passed bill in 2021 seeking NEET exemption

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a bill in 2021 seeking exemption from NEET, arguing it favors students from affluent backgrounds who can afford private coaching. Poor and rural students are at a disadvantage despite scoring high marks in Class 12, it said. For around a decade before NEET's introduction, students in Tamil Nadu were reportedly admitted to MBBS programs based on Class 12 marks.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.

