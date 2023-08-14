Uttarakhand: College building collapses, washes away amid heavy rainfall

Uttarakhand: College building collapses, washes away amid heavy rainfall

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 14, 2023

Dehradun Defence College collapses amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand

As heavy downpours continue to batter many parts of Uttarakhand, a building of the Dehradun Defence College in the Maldevta village of Dehradun reportedly collapsed on Monday morning. The building got washed away by the strong currents of the River Bandal, which is currently overflowing amid the relentless rainfall in the Himalayan state over the past 24 hours, said reports.

Video of building collapse goes viral

A video of the bone-chilling collapse of the college building has since gone viral on social media, where the top floor of the structure can be seen crashing down and the debris being washed away by the overflowing river. It is worth noting that the Dehradun Defence College is located at the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayas.

Resort in Mohanchatti collapses due to heavy rains: Report

In a separate incident, a resort in Mohanchatti of the state's Pauri district reportedly collapsed amid heavy rainfall. Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar revealed that a 10-year-old girl was rescued alive from under the debris, while four others are still stuck under collapse. Furthermore, the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting search operations in the area.

Uttarakhand DGP provides further details

"Due to heavy rains in Mohanchatti of Pauri district, a resort has collapsed, five people buried. A 10-year-old girl has been rescued alive from under the debris while four people are still buried," DGP Kumar told the news agency ANI. "All these people are residents of Kurukshetra, Haryana. The search operation of police and SDRF is going on at the spot," he added.

IMD issues 'red alert' in Uttarakhand for Monday

In a weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a "red alert" and forecasted heavy rains and lightning in six districts of Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours. Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), the weather department said, "Uttarakhand is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall on August 13 and 14 (Sunday and Monday)."

