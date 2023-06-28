India

Monsoon to cover India in two days, hills under alert

Monsoon to cover India in two days, hills under alert

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 28, 2023 | 10:23 am 2 min read

The monsoon progressed further into the country with rains and storms lashing north, northwestern, and central India on Tuesday

The southwest monsoon progressed further into the country, with rains and storms lashing north, northwestern, and central India on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon has covered the entire country except the northern parts of Rajasthan and small patches of Haryana and Punjab. The remaining areas will also come under the monsoon's influence in the next two days.

Orange alert in Uttrakhand, parts of MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan

The IMD issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. Sharp spells of rain battered Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal on Tuesday. The minimum temperature in Delhi was 24.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was 34.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Six people died in Himachal in two days

Roadblocks due to landslides have resulted in thousands of tourists being stuck in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Himachal Pradesh, at least six people were killed on Monday and Tuesday in rain-related incidents. More showers are forecast for the state over the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

Rainfall deficit reduced within days

Gujarat's Navsari, Valsad put under red alert

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for Gujarat's Navsari and Valsad districts. The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Flood situation improves in Assam

The situation in flood-hit Assam is reportedly improving as the water level has receded in many parts. As of Tuesday, 11 districts remained flood-affected, with Barpeta facing the worst. Over 1.21 lakh people were affected in the state, down from 1.56 lakh on Monday. Around 713 people are being sheltered in 115 relief camps apart from 106 relief distribution centers.

Share this timeline