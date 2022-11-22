India

6 dead in alleged timber smuggling violence at Assam-Meghalaya border

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 22, 2022, 05:39 pm 3 min read



Six people, including a forest guard, lost their lives in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after cops stopped a truck allegedly smuggling timber in the wee hours of Tuesday. Imdad Ali, West Karbi Anglong's Superintendent of Police, told PTI the forest guards intercepted the vehicle as it tried to flee. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said a magisterial inquiry into the violence will be launched.

Incident Here's what actually happened

An Assam Forest Department team managed to intercept the said truck allegedly transporting illegal timber at around 3 am at the Meghalaya-Assam border, West Karbi Anglong SP Ali revealed. However, when the truck attempted to flee the scene, the forest guards started firing at it and managed to puncture its tire. Its driver, handyman, and another individual were arrested, while others managed to escape.

Context Armed people assembled at scene later

Once the police reinforcements from Zirikending reached the incident spot, SP Ali said, a huge group of people from Meghalaya armed with dao (dagger) and different other weapons reached the scene at around 5 am. As per reports, the armed group gheraoed the team of forest guards and cops and demanded the immediate release of all the individuals they had arrested.

Quote 3 people from Khasi community dead

As a result of this chaos, cops started firing at the group in an attempt to bring the situation under control, Ali said. "A forest home guard and three people of the Khasi community were killed," he revealed. Reports said four people died on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Ali also added the situation is under control now.

Meghalaya government Internet suspended for 48 hours

Due to this violent border clash between the locals and the police, the government of Meghalaya decided to suspend internet services for the next 48 hours in seven districts. Moreover, numerous Meghalaya-bound tourists are currently stranded at the Meghalaya-Assam border near Guwahati as the Meghalaya Police has banned the entry of vehicles into the state.

Undisclosed Big mystery behind forest guard's death

There is still a big mystery around the death of the forest guard in this incident. It is learned that the deceased officer's name is Bidyasing Lekhte, said reports. Meanwhile, West Karbi Anglong SP Ali stated that the top officers of the district are currently on the way to the spot for further investigation.

Information Similar wood smuggling incident

In August, Assam's Chirang district's forest department seized a massive amount of illegal wood from a smuggler, identified as Mijing Basumatary, and arrested him. Notably, smugglers from this area have been destroying and smuggling the forest area for a long time.