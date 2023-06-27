India

Kejriwal residence renovation row: CAG to conduct special audit

Kejriwal residence renovation row: CAG to conduct special audit

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 27, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

Media reports alleged the irregularities in Kejriwal's residence's renovation in April

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) will conduct a special audit into the alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in New Delhi. The move comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs requested an audit by the CAG after receiving a complaint from VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Renovation violated PWD guidelines, says vigilance report

On May 24, Sexena wrote a letter to the ministry, alleging prima facie financial irregularities in the reconstruction of Kejriwal's house. He had also sought a report from Delhi's Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who submitted the factual report on May 12. The report detailed the alleged violations of rules, regulations, and guidelines issued by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Rs. 53 crore incurred to date in renovation: CAG

The CAG on Tuesday quoted the aforementioned report in its release, saying that the initial cost for construction work was Rs. 15-20 crore, but the same was inflated from time to time. "A total expenditure of approximately Rs. 53 crore has been incurred to date," it added. Notably, the renovation began during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Reconstruction work also violated environmental laws: CAG

The CAG further said, "To avoid approvals from the Principal Secretary (PWD) who have been delegated powers for giving financial sanction above Rs. 10 crore, split sanctions of an amount less than Rs. 10 crore on every occasion were obtained convolutedly." "Split approvals were taken five times for felling/transplantation of... 28 trees...This is in violation of the applicable environmental laws," it added.

Media reports alleged irregularities in April

Notably, Saxena took cognizance of the matter after several media reports in April alleged irregularities in the renovation and "beautification" of Kejriwal's official house between 2020 and 2022. Meanwhile, the vigilance report said specific renovation works done on Kejriwal's residence reportedly include artistic and ornamental work (Rs. 5 crore), marble work (Rs. 2.4 crore), and a modular kitchen (over Rs. 1 crore).

Share this timeline