I-Day: 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras at Red Fort

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 14, 2023 | 01:03 pm 2 min read

Foolproof security arrangements have been made all across Delhi and especially at the Red Fort to celebrate India's 77th Independence Day

With the national capital gearing up to celebrate India's 77th Independence Day, foolproof security arrangements have been made across Delhi and especially at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday. Over 10,000 police personnel, along with 1,000 facial recognition cameras and anti-drone systems, have been deployed as security measures ahead of the celebrations.

Why does this story matter?

This Independence Day celebration at Red Fort is expected to witness a huge turnout as there are no COVID-19 restrictions after three years. Meanwhile, security measures assume more importance in the backdrop of the recent communal violence in Haryana. Reportedly, central intelligence agencies also warned of protests at Red Fort by groups from Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes for over 100 days.

Gyan Path to be decorated with flowers, G20 signage

The Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort will reportedly be decorated with flowers and G20 signage, as India will host the G20 Summit in Delhi next month. However, the Red Fort rampart from where PM Modi will address the nation will not have any major embellishment. Facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed at strategic locations to monitor VVIP movements.

Sub-conventional aerial platforms banned until Wednesday

Anti-drone systems and air defense guns, along with snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and sharpshooters, have also been set up at strategic locations at the Red Fort. Flying sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, drones, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters, and skydiving, have been prohibited over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi up to Wednesday.

Areas around Red Fort declared 'no kite flying zone'

Moreover, the areas surrounding the Red Fort have been declared as a "no kite flying zone" until the celebration end; 153 kite catchers will also be deployed to intercept kites. Notably, a kite landed below the podium during PM Modi's Independence Day address in 2017.

Hotels, parking lots being checked

Prohibitory orders under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 have been enforced near Rajghat and ITO, along with the Red Fort, in Delhi. Cops are conducting checks at hotels, guest houses, and parking lots while the identities of tenants and servants are being verified. Thorough inspections are underway at Delhi's borders, and meetings are also being held with resident and market welfare associations.

