LAC standoff: 19th round of India-China military talks today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 14, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

19th round of India-China military talks today on LAC standoff

India and China are scheduled to hold their 19th round of military talks on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in South Africa. The talks are reportedly aimed at easing the standoff between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh—which is in its fourth year now.

Why does this story matter?

India and China have been involved in a border conflict since 2020 because of differences over the LAC. A conflict in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020 allegedly resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers—the worst clash in over five decades. Moreover, PM Modi's government has been frequently denying media reports that China occupied Indian land and established military installations along the border.

China seeking resolution to LAC dispute: Report

Reportedly, India believes there are some indications that China is seeking a resolution to the LAC standoff since the Galwan Valley conflict in 2020. "China is facing a situation with Taiwan, and it may not want trouble on two fronts. Also, the dynamics of the increasing closeness between the US [United States] and India is also playing a role," a source told News18.

Crucial border talks ahead of Modi-Xi BRICS meeting

The latest border talks assume significance since they take place a week before PM Modi and Xi's meeting at the BRICS Summit (22-24 August). The Chinese president is also slated to visit India in September for the G20 Leaders' Summit. The stage for bilateral talks was reportedly set after recent talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and new Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Disengagement process at Sino-India border

After years of border strife, India and China have reportedly achieved "complete disengagement" via diplomatic and military negotiations. However, 50,000-60,000 troops remained deployed on both sides of the LAC, The Indian Express reported. Last September, both parties withdrew soldiers from Patrolling Point-15 in Gogra-Hot Springs of eastern Ladakh—a significant step forward. The creation of buffer zones has also helped defuse tensions in friction areas.

