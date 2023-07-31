Parliament Monsoon Session: Tussle over Delhi Services Bill, Manipur likely

Parliament Monsoon Session: Tussle over Delhi Services Bill, Manipur likely

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 31, 2023 | 11:25 am

Delhi Services Bill, Manipur issue may raise storm in Parliament again

With the Parliament Monsoon Session resuming on Monday, the Center and the opposition are once again likely to clash over topics like the 2023 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill and the Manipur issue. For over a week, parliamentary proceedings have been affected by the opposition's calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Manipur ethnic violence in the House.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre, despite not having the required numbers amid a deadlock in the ongoing Parliament monsoon session over the Manipur issue. It has also accused the central and Manipur governments, both led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of deliberately evading discussion on the topic and failing to end the violence for nearly three months.

List of Centre's draft legislations

One of the bills that will likely cause a storm is the Delhi (Amendment) Bill. It will replace the current Delhi Services Ordinance, which allows the Centre control of the national capital's bureaucracy. The government has also reportedly listed 13 draft legislations for review and go-ahead in the Lok Sabha even though a notice for moving a no-confidence motion remains pending before the House.

Opposition's stance on Delhi Services Bill

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has responded strongly against the Centre's ordinance. Not only the AAP, but opposition parties like the Congress and other members of the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have also come out against it.

Opposition MPs in Manipur conducted ground review: Know more

Meanwhile, a delegation of 21 opposition MPs from the INDIA camp met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan on Sunday in Imphal. On Saturday, the opposition MPs started their two-day visit to the violence-struck northeastern state to assess the ground situation and then recommend a solution to the central government and the Parliament over the issue.

Know about opposition's memorandum to Manipur governor

On Saturday, these MPs visited many relief camps for violence victims. After returning to Delhi, they labeled the conditions of the camps "pathetic" in a memorandum to the Manipur governor. "You (governor) are also requested to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days...to enable them to intervene in the...situation in Manipur."

