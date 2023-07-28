What Modi, Jinping discussed at Bali G20 meet

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 28, 2023 | 01:12 pm 2 min read

PM Modi and Xi Jinping talked about the need to stabilize bilateral relations during the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping talked about the need to stabilize bilateral relations at the conclusion of the dinner hosted by the Indonesian president during the G20 Summit in Bali in November last year. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed it on Thursday, eight months after the summit was held in Bali.

Why does this story matter?

Bilateral ties between India and China nosedived after 2020 when Indian and Chinese forces clashed in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, also called the Western sector. Both countries have varied perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between the neighbors, which leads to frequent friction despite both sides completely disengaging from several areas after several rounds of diplomatic talks.

Resolution of LAC issue key for bilateral ties: Bagchi

Bagchi said, "We have steadfastly maintained the key to resolution of the whole issue is to resolve the situation along the LAC on the Western sector of India-China boundary and to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas." The MEA said both sides agreed the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not only for the countries but also for the region and the world.

MEA maintained that the leaders exchanged only courtesies

Up until now, the MEA had maintained that PM Modi and Jinping exchanged only pleasantries during the handshake. However, two days ago, the Chinese foreign ministry said that PM Modi and Jinping had "reached an important consensus on stabilizing China-India relations in Bali."

LAC situation 'eroded strategic trust': Doval to Chinese diplomat

The statement came after India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and China's diplomat Wang Yi—appointed as the foreign minister on Tuesday—met in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the sidelines of the BRICS NSA's meet on Monday. Doval told Yi that the situation along the LAC had "eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship" between India and China.

India to host G20 Summit in September

The Bali exchange between PM Modi and Jinping was the first in public since the 2020 border tensions. Notably, BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS system seeks to foster peace, security, development, and collaboration. Separately, India will host the G20 summit in New Delhi this September.

