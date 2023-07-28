Ex-BYJU'S employee cries, seeks government's assistance over 'toxic' work culture

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 28, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

'Terminated me suddenly, delaying salary': BYJU'S ex-staffer breaks down

A now-former BYJU'S employee has reached out to the government, accusing her ex-employer of terminating her suddenly. In a video, she stated that she would have no option but to end her life if "justice" isn't delivered. Identified as Akansha Khemka, the woman shared her ordeal in a video on LinkedIn and urged the government to save BYJU'S employees from its "toxic" work culture.

Details on Khemka's emotional post

During her time at BYJU'S, Khemka said she worked as an Academic Specialist for nearly one-and-a-half years and never took a single leave. In the video, she alleged that her reporting manager informed her that the termination was due to her behavior and performance. Human Resources (HR), on the other hand, stated that this was not the reason behind her sudden layoff.

Khemka calls out PM Modi, BYJU'S CEO

She also called out co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, stating that if she took an "extreme step," both Raveendran and the ed-tech would be directly responsible, as she is the sole breadwinner for her family. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khemka stated that instead of going abroad and speaking about justice, his government must first ensure justice for the country's people.

Khemka demands assistance from Centre

"I want support from the government please help me out and give justice to me in this crucial situation. If there is no way out after this post then I have to end my life," she wrote on LinkedIn. "There is no option left as I will not get my salary on August 1 if I opt for involuntary exit," she added.

You can watch Khemka's emotional appeal to Modi government here

Know about ongoing crisis at BYJU'S

BYJU'S has faced numerous issues over the past 18 months. It failed to file its financial accounts on time, missed a term loan interest payment, and is engaged in a legal battle with its creditors. Several of its United States (US) investors have also accused it of hiding half a billion dollars. Meanwhile, the Center has ordered an inspection of the start-up's account books.

