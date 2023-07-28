Gujjar-Rajput row: Shots fired outside Haryana BJP leader's house

Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire outside the house of Yamunanagar district council vice-president and BJP leader Agniviijay Singh Chauhan in Haryana

Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire outside the house of Yamunanagar district council's vice president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agniviijay Singh Chauhan in Haryana on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Although no one was injured in the incident, the rear window glass of a car was shattered, following which the police registered a case in the matter.

Why does this story matter?

The matter is reportedly linked to the ongoing controversy between the Gujjar and Rajput communities over a statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj, a ninth-century king. Both communities claim their descent from the king. The statue of the king was recently unveiled in Haryana's Kaithal district, with his name suffixed as "Gujjar." Taking offense, the Rajput community demanded "Gujjar" be removed from the inscription.

22 villages ban BJP leaders' entry

Some members of the Rajput community staged a demonstration against the inscription in Kaithal on July 20 when the police lathi-charged them. Following this, 25 leaders from Kaithal resigned from the BJP, incumbent in the state, while 22 villages in the district banned BJP leaders from entering their villages. On Monday, some community members in Yamunanagar district burned effigies of the Haryana government.

Surname not important: Chauhan tried to downplay controversy

Irate community members sent the BJP into damage-control mode. To bridge the gap between both communities, Chauhan tried to downplay the controversy, saying it depended on an individual to use any surname for the king. Furious over the statement, some Rajputs staged a protest on Wednesday morning and entered a scuffle with Chauhan, his father, younger brother, and servant while they were passing through.

Rajput protesters allegedly attacked Chauhan, kin hours ago

The protesters allegedly hurled casteist slurs at Chauhan's servant Barkha Ram, beat him up, and tore his clothes. When Chauhan's younger brother Prithvi Singh went to rescue him, the protesters attacked him. Following this, a case was registered in the matter at Jathlana police station. Singh said Chauhan has been receiving threats online to withdraw his statement and apologize.

Karnal's Gujjar community forms two committees to look into controversy

Meanwhile, members of the Gujjar community from Haryana's Karnal formed two committees to look into the matter. Apart from a six-member committee of legal experts who will move the matter to court, another 16-member committee will ensure harmony between both communities. A petition filed with the Punjab and Haryana High Court requested the formation of the panel to investigate historical facts and prevent conflict.

Gujjars, Rajputs locked horns in UP's Saharanpur in May

However, the controversy is not just limited to the Kaithal statue unveiled on July 10. Both communities had a face-off in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur in May after some Gujjars took out a rally commemorating Raja Mihir Bhoj against the administration's order. When they sought permission before the rally, it was opposed by some Rajputs, and the district administration denied them permission.

Who was Raja Mihir Bhoj?

Raja Mihir Bhoj belonged to the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty, and his capital was in Panchala or present-day Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. At its height, his empire spanned from the Sutlej River in the northwest to the Narmada River in the south and up to Bengal in the east. Historical accounts state that he commanded a huge army and had a bitter rivalry with Arab invaders.

