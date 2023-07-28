Bhima Koregaon: SC grants bail to Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves

India

Bhima Koregaon: SC grants bail to Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 28, 2023 | 02:01 pm 1 min read

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday granted bail to the members of Elgar Parishad Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves, according to the news outlet NDTV. The bail application of the two accused, who were apprehended under stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, was denied in October 2019 by the Bombay High Court.

Share this timeline