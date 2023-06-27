Auto

Uttar Pradesh has 1 charging station per 1,200 EVs

Maharashtra has 2,354 charging stations

India is welcoming the transition to electric vehicles, and Maharashtra is leading the way. Per Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), there are 8,735 public charging stations across the country, of which 2,354 are located in Maharashtra. Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh round up the top five list with 1,619, 736, 465, and 449 stations, respectively.

A detailed breakdown of the numbers

As per BEE, 27 PSUs and 57 private firms control 84 charge point operators and 8,735 charging stations, spread throughout India. Out of these 8,735 stations, PSUs have set up 3,770. IndianOil has established the most (1,989), followed by HPCL, Convergence Energy Services Limited, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, and Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited with 823, 219, 187, and 174 stations, respectively.

What about the private sector?

Currently, there are 4,965 privately-owned charging stations across India. Bengaluru-based startup Bolt.Earth leads the initiative with 1,723 charging stations. Other firms like Ather Energy (with 93 stations), Fortum Charge & Drive India (100), and Kazam (502) have followed suit. Notably, entities like Tata Power and REVOS also operate 1,077 and 1,228, charging stops, respectively. They operate both slow as well as fast chargers.

West Bengal has the most chargers in eastern India

While Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh take the top 5 positions, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots with 425, 330, and 299 EV charging stations, respectively. West Bengal is home to the maximum number of chargers in eastern India (240). Places like Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have just one to four chargers.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of EVs in India

In India, 26.8 lakh EVs ply on the roads. The highest EV count goes to Uttar Pradesh with 5.4 lakh vehicles, Maharashtra stands second with 2.8 lakh units, and Karnataka, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have 2.3 lakh, 2.2 lakh, and 1.6 lakh models, respectively.

