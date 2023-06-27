Auto

Honda Activa crosses 3 crore sales: Tracing its 22-year-long journey

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 27, 2023 | 05:00 pm 3 min read

Honda Activa was introduced in 2001 (Photo credit: Honda)

In a proud achievement for Honda, the Activa scooter has crossed the coveted three crore unit sales milestone. First launched in India in 2001, the brand has become the first in the country to achieve this feat in only 22 years. With stylish looks, a decent specifications list, and good performance, the vehicle has won Indian hearts. Let's trace its journey over the years.

First a look at the sales figures

Honda introduced the Activa on our shores in 2001 and by 2004, it became the bestselling model in the commuter scooter segment. By 2006, the two-wheeler crossed the 10 lakh unit sales milestone, while by 2015, it found one crore buyers across India. Over the next seven years, it added another two crore customers to its tally.

The journey started in 2001

Back in 2001, Honda launched its first scooter in India, the 100cc Activa. With a price of around Rs. 36,000, the model proved highly successful and clocked a sale of 55,000 units in just 2001-02. The second-generation model arrived in 2009 with a 109.2cc, 4-stroke engine, a combi-brake system, a better-looking headlamp and taillight, and a new instrument cluster.

The Activa 3G and Activa 125 arrived in 2015

To take on Hero MotoCorp, the Activa 3G was launched in 2015. It had tubeless tires, new colors, a larger headlamp, and cushioned seat. Its 109.2cc engine was now producing 8hp of power. Alongside the 3G, Honda also debuted the Activa 125 model that was offered with ACG silent starter technology. In 2016, it became the first BS4-compliant scooter in India.

Activa got a digital instrument cluster in 2018

The Activa 4G arrived as the BS4-compliant version of the 3G model in 2017, with a slight bump in torque output and price. There were no other changes. The following year, the Activa 5G with an LED headlight and digital instrument cluster went official. However, it was destined to undergo even more changes once the BS6 emission norms came into place.

The scooter arrived in BS6 guise in 2019

In 2019, Honda launched the BS6-compliant Activa 125 with 13% more mileage and an improved engine that made 8.18hp of power. Special editions were also released in the coming months. Then came the Activa 6G. The scooter had a BS6-compliant 110cc engine, an idle start/stop system, and an optional extended warranty of up to six years.

Special versions of the scooter were also introduced

The Activa received two special models. First was a 'Premium Edition' with a two-tone paint scheme, a brown seat, and golden-colored wheels. Another was the '20th Anniversary' model that went official in 2020.

The 2023 Honda Activa is currently on sale

In India, the Activa scooter is currently available in its 2023 guise. Its price starts at Rs. 75,347 for the base standard model and goes up to Rs. 81,348 for the range-topping H-Smart trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The two-wheeler comes with an OBD-2-compliant engine and a Honda Smart Key. Here, the vehicle goes against rivals such as TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro Edge 110.

