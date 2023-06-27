Auto

2024 Audi SQ8 SUV in the works: What to expect

2024 Audi SQ8 SUV in the works: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 27, 2023 | 02:33 pm 2 min read

2024 Audi SQ8 will get quad exhaust tips. Representative image (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi will introduce the 2024 iteration of its SQ8 SUV later this year. Now, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing design elements like tweaked headlights and oval-shaped quad exhaust tips. It should be backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine. Here's what to expect from the upcoming four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The Audi SQ8 is the high-performance version of the Q8 SUV. It is getting its first refresh since its debut in 2018. The 2024 version of the vehicle will flaunt cosmetic tweaks both inside and out, and might also get an improved engine. The car should witness decent sales in the overseas markets and we also hope to see it in India.

The SUV will offer a hexagonal grille and roof rails

The 2024 Audi SQ8 will sport a sculpted bonnet, an upgraded hexagonal grille, a new bumper, and sweptback LED headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, black pillars, a chrome finish around the windows, ORVMs, tweaked side skirts, and stylish wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, wrap-around taillamps, and four oval-shaped exhaust tips.

It may run on a 500hp, V8 engine

The powertrain details of the new Audi SQ8 are unavailable. For reference, the current model gets a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 500hp/770Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

An ADAS suite will be on offer for improved safety

The 2024 Audi SQ8 should get an opulent cabin with black accents, carbon fiber trims, a massive center console, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, and multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

2024 Audi SQ8: Pricing and availability

Audi will announce the availability and pricing information of the 2024 SQ8 at the time of its debut. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which starts at $96,695 (around Rs. 79.3 lakh).

Share this timeline