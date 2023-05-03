Auto

Hyundai Creta N Line is coming to India: Expected features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 03, 2023, 11:19 am 2 min read

Hyundai Creta N Line will get a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai will introduce the N Line version of the Creta SUV in India by March next year. As for the highlights, the car will have an aggressive design and a blacked-out cabin with tech-based facilities. Under the hood, it should be fueled by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 158hp.

The Creta N Line will be Hyundai's third N Line model in India after the i20 N Line and VENUE N Line. It will be based on the India-specific facelifted Creta that will debut in 2024.

The upcoming four-wheeler is likely to deliver stylish looks and great performance to appeal to buyers on our shores. The competition in the SUV segment will be raised.

The car will sport 'N Line' badges

Hyundai Creta N Line will have a lengthy hood, large grille, sleek LED headlights, and red accents coupled with faux brushed aluminum bits on the front bumper. It will be flanked by ORVMs, side skirts, 'N Line' badges, and stylish alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and a tweaked bumper will be available on the rear end.

It will run on a 158hp, 1.5-liter engine

Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. In the VERNA, the mill generates a maximum power of 158hp and a peak torque of 253Nm.

The SUV will get an N Line-specific gear lever

Hyundai Creta N Line is likely to get a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring an N Line-specific gear lever, a multifunctional steering wheel with red stitching, auto climate control, and USB chargers. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Pricing and availability

In India, Hyundai Creta N Line will head to production by January 2024 and will be up for grabs by March. It should cost more than the current Creta, which starts at Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom).