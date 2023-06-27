Auto

Kia Carens MPV recalled in India over faulty instrument cluster

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 27, 2023 | 10:30 am 2 min read

Kia Carens gets 3 engine options (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has issued a recall order for its Carens MPV in India, over a possible fault in the instrument cluster. A total of 30,297 units of the vehicle built between September 2022 and February 2023 are likely to be impacted. The carmaker will inspect the recalled models and issue a software fix to the affected ones free of cost.

What is the issue?

According to Kia, the digital instrument cluster in the affected units of the Carens MPV might be facing a booting error. This is causing the display of the setup to go blank. This will be fixed by the brand via a free software update, after a thorough inspection of the vehicles. Car owners should get in touch with the company to get a resolution.

This is not the first recall for Carens

Back in May 2022, over 4,000 units of the Carens MPV were recalled over software-related issues. Meanwhile, in October of the same year, the company issued a voluntary recall for 44,174 units of the four-wheeler. The firm believed there was a problem with the airbag control module/unit (ACU) software that was preventing airbags from being deployed during a crash.

Here's more about Carens's design and features

Kia Carens has a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around taillamps, and a shark-fin antenna. Inside, there are six/seven seats, an air purifier, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS ensure the passengers' safety.

Multiple engine options are available

The Kia Carens runs on a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 113.4hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 157.8hp/253Nm. A 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 114.4hp of power and a peak torque of 250Nm is also available. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual/automatic, an iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Kia Carens: Pricing

In India, the Kia Carens MPV starts at Rs. 10.45 lakh for the base Premium (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 18.9 lakh for the range-topping Luxury Plus AT 6-seater (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

