Auto

2024 Toyota Vellfire minivan v/s 2023 model: Check upgrades

2024 Toyota Vellfire minivan v/s 2023 model: Check upgrades

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 27, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Unofficial bookings of 2024 Toyota Vellfire in India are now open (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota revealed its 2024 Vellfire last week, and now its unofficial bookings have started in India. It can be reserved at dealerships by paying Rs. 2-5 lakh. The luxurious minivan has an imposing look, an expansive tech-loaded cabin, and powerful petrol engine options. So, how does it differ from the model on sale here? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 Toyota Vellfire offers bigger dimensions, more features, and improved powertrains when compared to the outgoing model. The refreshed minivan is already on sale in the global markets and will head to India in the coming weeks via the completely built unit (CBU) route. Once up for grabs, it should witness decent sales akin to its predecessor.

The new car offers a stepper on both sides

Compared to its predecessor, the 2024 Vellfire gets a bigger grille with chrome detailing and rounded edges. It also flaunts steppers on both left and right sides, sliding doors, tri-block LED headlamps, multi-spoke wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. The new car now sits on the TNGA-K platform and is longer (4,995mm v/s 4,935mm) than its predecessor. However, the width and wheelbase remain unchanged.

The new model gets 2 powertrain choices

The new Toyota Vellfire runs on a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine (275hp/430Nm) and a 250hp, 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain linked to an e-CVT gearbox. The second one will be available in India. Currently, we get a mild-hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter petrol mill here. It puts out a maximum power of 115.32hp and a peak torque of 198Nm.

The minivan has an overhead console and six seats

The 2024 Vellfire gets a premium cabin with newly-designed pull-down sunshades, a large overhead console with lighting and ventilation controls, six seats with a more comfortable design, multiple AC vents, and a three-spoke steering wheel. Compared to its predecessor, it offers a cleaner dashboard with lesser buttons and a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. Vehicle stability control and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

2024 Toyota Vellfire: Pricing and availability

In India, unofficial bookings for the 2024 Toyota Vellfire are open, and its deliveries will commence around late September. It should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 96.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline