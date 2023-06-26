Auto

How 2024 SKODA KODIAQ SUV will differ from 2023 model

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 26, 2023 | 05:53 pm 2 min read

2024 SKODA KODIAQ will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA will introduce the 2024 version of its KODIAQ SUV later this year. It should also head to India. The car will have a tweaked appearance, a more spacious cabin with new tech-based facilities, and a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. So, how will the four-wheeler be different from its predecessor? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

For the 2024 model year, the SKODA KODIAQ is getting its first major upgrade since its debut in 2016. The second-generation vehicle will be more spacious, shall come with more powertrain options, and get more tech in comparison to its predecessor. Once it heads to India, it will take on rivals such as the Jeep Meridian and Hyundai TUCSON.

The new car will boast matrix LED headlamps

The 2024 SKODA KODIAQ will boast a butterfly grille, a bumper with vertical air curtains, and a lengthy bonnet. Compared to the outgoing model, it will have a smaller radar sensor, lowered ORVMs, and flatter taillights that will extend to the tailgate. It shall also get matrix LED headlights. The new car will be 61mm longer than its predecessor at 4,758mm.

Multiple engine options will be available

The 2024 SKODA KODIAQ will run on a 150hp, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid TSI powertrain; a 204hp, 2.0-liter TSI engine; and a 2.0-liter TDI diesel motor offered in two tunes: 150hp and 193hp. A 204hp, plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.5-liter TSI mill and an electric motor will also be available. In India, the current vehicle gets a sole 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (187.7hp/320Nm).

Extra headroom and improved Traffic Jam Assist will be offered

The upcoming SKODA KODIAQ will have a five/seven-seater cabin with 15mm of extra headroom and 75-liter more volume when compared to the outgoing model. A head-up display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel will be there inside. Adaptive cruise control, remote parking, and improved versions of Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist will ensure the passengers' safety.

2024 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 SKODA KODIAQ in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the model currently on sale which starts at Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

