2024 Toyota C-HR SUV goes official: Check best features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 26, 2023 | 02:38 pm 2 min read

2024 Toyota C-HR has hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its 2024 C-HR SUV. Its bookings are now open in Europe. As for the highlights, the car has a futuristic appearance and an opulent cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is offered with a choice of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. So, what are the top features of the vehicle? Let us find out.

The car has 20-inch wheels and C-shaped headlamps

The 2024 Toyota C-HR looks like a concept car on the road with a "super-coupe" profile. It has a bZ4X-inspired front fascia, featuring a muscular hood, C-shaped swept-back headlights, and a wide bumper. Diamond-cut character lines, flush-fitted door handles, and stylish 20-inch wheels grace the sides. A shark-fin antenna and a full-width taillamp are available on the rear. It gets a dual-tone paint job.

A panoramic roof and circular AC vents are there inside

The 2024 Toyota C-HR has a premium cabin with upholstery made out of recycled plastics and a panoramic roof with an infrared-reducing coating. The latter prevents overheating in summer and keeps heat inside during winter. Perforated leather seats, a "Liquid Black" ornamentation on the center console, circular AC vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel are also available inside the SUV.

What about technology?

Toyota C-HR comes with 64-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, a JBL sound system, and digital key. The vehicle houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, comprising features like Lane Change Assist with Front Cross Traffic Alert, and Proactive Driving Assist ensure the passengers' safety.

It attains a top speed of 180km/h

Toyota C-HR runs on a 140hp, 1.8-liter hybrid and 198hp, 2.0-liter hybrid powertrains. A 223hp, 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid setup is also available. In PHEV guise, the car sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds and hits a top speed of 180km/h. It also delivers an all-electric range of 66km. Thanks to geofencing facility, the four-wheeler automatically switches to EV operation on entering a low-emission zone.

How much will it cost?

In the UK, the 2024 Toyota C-HR is expected to carry a starting price tag of around £35,000 (roughly Rs. 36.5 lakh). The car has been developed and designed in Europe, and its bookings are now open there.

