Buick introduces the new-generation LaCrosse sedan: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 07, 2023, 03:26 am 2 min read

Buick LaCrosse features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Buick)

US-based automaker Buick has taken the wraps off the new-generation LaCrosse for the global markets. The sedan follows the brand's 'PURE Design' styling language. The flagship car now gets new-age features such as adaptive matrix LED headlights, a 30.0-inch curved 6K infotainment screen, and massaging seats at the front and rear. The all-new vehicle will likely be backed by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine.

Why does this story matter?

With a rich history of over 120 years, Buick is one of the premium carmakers in the global markets.

The brand is primarily known for its futuristic designs and some of the finest V6 and V8 engines.

While the line-up of the General Motors-owned automaker consists of crossovers and SUVs in its home market, it still sells sedans in China.

The car features signature wing-shaped LED headlamps

The Buick LaCrosse follows the company's 'PURE Design' philosophy. It features wing-shaped adaptive matrix LED headlamps with diamond-effect illumination, a large trapezoidal grille with chrome inserts, a sculpted hood, chrome window lining, ORVMs, and flared wheel arches. Connected wing-shaped LED taillamps with light pipes made using advanced laser welding technology are also there. It has a total of 574 individual LED lighting elements.

The sedan has 3D floating seats with premium upholstery

To make things special, Buick LaCrosse has a luxurious five-seater cabin. It has 3D floating seats with premium Moli leather upholstery, laser-brushed elements, and a diamond-pattern control button. A blue-and-beige dual-color dashboard with a backlit LED trim panel and 121 dynamic ambient lighting sources that change according to the music is also there. All seats get heating, ventilation, and massage functionality.

It packs a 30.0-inch curved 6K EYEMAX infotainment panel

To keep its passengers entertained, the all-new Buick LaCrosse houses a Virtual Cockpit System. It features a 30.0-inch curved 6K 'EYEMAX' infotainment panel that is powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chipset along with the VIP intelligent electric architecture and 5G connectivity. The company has promised OTA updates for the system throughout its lifespan. It also gets an integrated digital driver's display.

It will be offered with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged powertrain

The technical details of the new-generation LaCrosse sedan are yet to be disclosed by Buick. However, the carmaker is expected to utilize the same 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine from the previous generation model.