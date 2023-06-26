Auto

How 2024 Honda CB300R fares against BMW G 310 R

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 26, 2023 | 01:33 pm 2 min read

Both bikes get an all-LED lighting setup

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2024 version of its CB300R motorcycle. It should head to India later this year. The bike has a stylish look, offers a full-LED setup for lighting, and draws power from a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. In our market, it will take on the BMW G 310 R. However, which one is better? Let us find out.

BMW G 310 R is more pleasing to the eye

Honda CB300R has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, all-LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in Matte Black Metallic and Pearl Dusk Yellow shades. BMW G 310 R sports a fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a digital instrument cluster, and all-LED lighting. It rides on cast aluminum wheels.

BMW G 310 R stores more fuel

Honda CB300R has a saddle height of 801mm, a kerb weight of 146kg, and a fuel storage capacity of 9.7 liters. BMW G 310 R has a kerb weight of 158.5kg, a seat height of 785mm, and can store 11 liters of fuel.

The G 310 R gets a more powerful engine

Honda CB300R draws power from a 286cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 30.7hp and a peak torque of 27.5Nm. The BMW G 310 R is fueled by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 33.5hp of power and a peak torque of 28Nm. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Both get inverted front forks and disc brakes

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda CB300R and BMW G 310 R are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on both two-wheelers are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one is better?

In India, the 2024 Honda CB300R will cost slightly more than the current model priced at Rs. 2.77 lakh, while the BMW G 310 R bears a price tag of Rs. 2.85 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The CB300R is a decent bike. However, our vote goes to the G 310 R for its better looks, greater fuel storage capacity, and more powerful engine.

