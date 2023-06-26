Auto

Nitin Gadkari confirms arrival of ethanol-only Toyota Camry in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 26, 2023 | 11:38 am 2 min read

Toyota Camry currently runs on a petrol-hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Toyota)

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced that he will launch a Toyota Camry sedan running solely on ethanol in India this August. It will be the country's first-ever car to do so. Gadkari also claimed that brands like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor Company will introduce ethanol-guzzling scooters on our shores in the coming days.

How will the ethanol-backed Camry be special?

According to Gadkari, the Toyota Camry running on ethanol will be able to generate "40% electricity." He claimed that in comparison to petrol costing Rs. 120 per liter, ethanol's rate at Rs. 60/liter would make the average price roughly equal to Rs. 15 per liter. The minister believes this will be a good solution for those who don't want to switch to EVs yet.

Why is ethanol usage being promoted?

Currently, India incurs huge import bills because of fossil fuels and prices are only going up. Switching to alternative green fuels will aid in cutting down costs. Using ethanol for running two- and four-wheelers will also aid in lowering carbon emissions by reducing vehicular pollution. Running vehicles on ethanol-based fuels will ultimately prove to be highly cost-effective for the end consumers.

What is ethanol?

Ethanol is an organic fuel made from farm waste, molasses, and grains. It is offered in different blend levels like E10, E15, E85, and E98. The E85 (83% ethanol) offers roughly 27% less energy per gallon than petrol but aids in lowering tailpipe emissions by up to 40%. It also delivers increased power and performance thanks to a higher octane number.

A brief look at design and features of Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry currently on sale in India has a sloping roofline, chromed grille, wide bumper, swept-back LED headlights, LED taillamps, a sunroof, and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a five-seater cabin with auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, a head-up display, a JBL sound system, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, nine airbags, and a rear-view camera.

How much will the new Camry cost?

The pricing and availability details of the new Camry in India will be disclosed this August. For reference, the current sedan with a petrol-hybrid powertrain is priced at Rs. 45.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

