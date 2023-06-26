Auto

Best features of BYD DOLPHIN entry-level electric hatchback

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 26, 2023 | 03:30 am 2 min read

BYD DOLPHIN promises a range of up to 426km (Photo credit: BYD)

BYD has taken the wraps off the 2023 DOLPHIN with a starting price tag of £25,800 (approximately Rs. 26.89 lakh) in the UK market. The entry-level EV is the Chinese automaker's answer to the Volkswagen ID.3. Offered in four variants namely Active, Boost, Comfort, and Design, the electric hatchback supports DC fast charging. Here's a look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2003, the Warren Buffett-backed automaker Build Your Dreams or BYD has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions for a greener future. After introducing the Seagull as its cheapest offering in China in April, the carmaker is now trying to capture the entry-level EV market of Europe as well with the newly-launched DOLPHIN mid-size electric hatchback.

The hatchback features designer wheels and connected LED taillights

The BYD DOLPHIN looks modern and appealing with a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille with large BYD lettering, and a wide air dam. It features indicator-mounted ORVMs, flap-type door handles, blacked-out pillars for a floating roof design, flared wheel arches, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. Connected-type LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

It supports an 88kW DC fast-charging rate

BYD DOLPHIN supports a DC fast-charging rate of 60kW or a 7kW AC charging speed for the 44.9kWh "Blade" battery pack. On the other hand, the larger 60.4kWh battery has a DC fast-charging rate of 88kW as well as 11kW AC charging speed.

It gets sustainable vegan leather upholstery and floating-type infotainment panel

On the inside, the BYD DOLPHIN has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard and sustainable vegan leather upholstery. It gets bucket-type front seats with ventilation, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 12.3-inch infotainment panel with voice control and smartphone connectivity. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It is backed by a 205hp, electric motor

Powering the BYD DOLPHIN is a 205hp, rear-axle-mounted electric motor that is linked to either a 44.9kWh, Lithium-iron Phosphate, "Blade" battery pack or a large 60.4kWh battery. The EV promises to deliver a driving range of up to 426km on a single charge.

