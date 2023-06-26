Auto

Is 2023 KOMAKI SE better than Ola S1 Air

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 26, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Both scooters feature all-LED lighting setup

KOMAKI has launched the 2023 iteration of its high-speed electric scooter, the SE in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 96,968 (ex-showroom). It is available in three trim levels: ECO, SPORT, and SPORT PERFORMANCE UPGRADE. The updated scooter aims to dethrone the Ola S1 Air, the reigning champion in the electric two-wheeler segment. How does the refreshed model fare against the leader?

Why does this story matter?

The two-wheeled EV segment has been growing at a rapid rate in India in recent years. Ola Electric is one of the most popular brands in the e-scooter category. Its S1 range is considered a benchmark by many EV makers, both established and newcomers. Now, KOMAKI is attempting to challenge the leader with its newly-updated MY-2023 SE model in the entry-level segment.

KOMAKI SE looks more appealing

KOMAKI SE features a sharp-looking apron-mounted LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, a TFT instrument cluster, and alloy wheels. Ola S1 Air sports a dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard with a rubberized mat, a tubular grab rail, black cladding on the lower body, 12-inch steel wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster.

Both scooters feature multiple riding modes

For the safety of the rider, KOMAKI SE gets disc brakes on both wheels, while Ola S1 Air comes equipped with drum brakes on both rims. Both scooters get a combined braking system (CBS) and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end on both EVs.

KOMAKI SE promises a longer riding range

KOMAKI SE is backed by a 3kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a large fire-resistant battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 180km on a single charge. On the other hand, Ola S1 Air draws power from a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3kWh battery pack. The scooter delivers a range of up to 125km per charge.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the KOMAKI SE ranges between Rs. 96,968 and Rs. 1.38 lakh. In comparison, the Ola S1 Air will set you back by Rs. 1.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The S1 Air offers a larger TFT console and a powerful electric motor. However, we believe that the SE makes more sense, with its edgy design philosophy and longer riding range.

