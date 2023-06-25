Auto

Upcoming bikes from Royal Enfield: ADV, bobber, roadster, and more

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 25, 2023 | 04:44 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield has a wide range of 350cc and 650cc motorcycles in India

Royal Enfield is one of the most successful bikemakers in India with capable middleweight models in its portfolio. The Chennai-based automaker is now planning to expand its J-series (350cc) and Twins (650cc) line-up, along with adding an all-new 450cc model on our shores. With multiple offerings spotted doing test runs in recent months, here's our pick of top upcoming motorcycles from the brand.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber

Royal Enfield is venturing into bobber body style with the upcoming Classic 350 bobber. It will feature wire-spoked wheels, white-walled tires, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a raised handlebar, and a rider-only saddle. For rider safety, it will get disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It will draw power from the same 349cc, J-series engine from the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Roadster 450

After the success of the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield has high hopes for the upcoming Roadster 450. It will sport a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, alloy wheels, and split taillights with neatly-integrated indicators. For safety, it will have disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It will run on an all-new 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The bikemaker is all set to introduce the Himalayan 450 to replace the aging Himalayan model. It will get a prominent beak, an upright windscreen, a circular LED headlight, and split-type taillights. To ensure rider safety, it will feature disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The ADV will be fueled by a new 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The automaker is aiming to replicate the success of the Classic 350, with the upcoming Classic 650. It will feature the iconic 'tiger eye' pilot lamps, metallic fenders, and dual exhausts. For safety, it will be equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It will be powered by the 648cc, parallel-twin engine sourced from the Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Shotgun 650 will essentially be a bobber version of the Super Meteor 650. It will get a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, dual peashooter exhausts, and all-LED lighting. In terms of rider safety, it will feature disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle will be backed by the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine from its sibling.

