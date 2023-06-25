Auto

Toyota Century SUV to debut as brand's flagship offering

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 25, 2023 | 02:12 pm 2 min read

Toyota Century is often referred to as the Rolls-Royce of Japan. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is planning to introduce the all-new Century SUV as its flagship offering for the global markets soon. It was confirmed by the Japanese marque during the recently-concluded unveiling event of the 2024 Alphard and Vellfire. The uber-luxurious four-wheeler will likely be on sale alongside the current-generation Century sedan. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming premium SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its debut in 1967, the Century moniker has been associated with full-size luxury sedans. It is currently the flagship offering for Toyota and is often used as the official vehicle for the Prime Minister and Imperial House of Japan. However, with a rise in demand for luxurious SUVs in recent years, the carmaker has now decided to launch the all-new Century SUV.

The SUV will feature a chromed grille and designer wheels

Following the design philosophy of its sedan version, the upcoming Toyota Century SUV will be underpinned by a monocoque chassis for a better on-road experience. It will feature a long and sculpted bonnet, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a large chromed grille, a raked windscreen, door-mounted ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will grace the rear end.

It will get a spacious five-seater cabin

The interiors of the new Toyota Century SUV are under wraps. However, we expect the full-size offering to get a spacious five-seater cabin and feature a minimalist dashboard with wooden and aluminum trims, premium upholstery, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will likely be backed by a petrol-hybrid powertrain

Unlike the potent V12 motor found on its sedan sibling, the Century, the upcoming Toyota SUV will likely be powered by a capable petrol-hybrid powertrain sourced from the Alphard and Vellfire premium MPVs. We believe the setup will be in a retuned avatar.

How much will the Toyota Century SUV cost?

In Japan, the Toyota Century sedan can be yours with a price tag of JPY 19,600,000 (approximately Rs. 1.11 crore). The car is commonly referred to as the Rolls-Royce of the Japanese market. We expect the new Century SUV to carry a premium over its sedan avatar. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga.

