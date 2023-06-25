Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 12-week waiting period: Check other alternatives

Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 12-week waiting period: Check other alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 25, 2023 | 11:11 am 3 min read

Hyundai ALCAZAR is available in 3 trim levels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The waiting period for the Hyundai ALCAZAR now stretches up to three months in India. The SUV starts at Rs. 16.77 lakh on our shores and is offered in three variants: Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Although it received a positive response on its debut in 2021, the long waiting time could dent its popularity now. Here's a look at what else you can buy.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Hyundai ALCAZAR

In India, Hyundai ALCAZAR ranges between Rs. 16.77 lakh and Rs. 21.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It features a large chrome-studded grille, tri-beam LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. The spacious six/seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (157hp/253Nm) or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113hp/250Nm).

Kia Carens: Price starts at Rs. 10.45 lakh

Kia Carens sports a muscular clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamp, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the six/seven-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, an air purifier, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, and six airbags. It is backed by 1.4-liter turbo-petrol (140hp/242Nm), 1.5-liter petrol (115hp/144Nm), and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel (113.4hp/250Nm) engine options.

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price begins at Rs. 11.56 lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is available via the brand's NEXA dealerships and flaunts sweptback LED headlights, a sculpted hood, a chrome-slatted grille, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the premium MPV gets a six-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, captain seats for the second row, and rear AC vents. It runs on a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine in petrol (102hp/136.8Nm) and CNG guise (86.6hp/121.5Nm).

Tata Safari: Price starts at Rs. 15.65 lakh

Tata Safari has a long and muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector headlights, roof rails, flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The seven-seater cabin features a faux wood dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment console, ADAS functions, and six airbags. The SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" turbocharged diesel engine (178hp/350Nm).

MG Hector Plus: Price begins at Rs. 18 lakh

MG Hector Plus gets a clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, silvered skid plates, roof rails, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. It has a six/seven-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, beige-colored leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, a 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel motor (168hp/350Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (141hp/250Nm).

Share this timeline